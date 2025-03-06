Research Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Q1 Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2027 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Best Buy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 529 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.