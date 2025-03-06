ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $939,114,000 after buying an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after buying an additional 250,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 726.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 249,454 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ResMed by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.82.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD stock opened at $223.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average of $239.90. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.19 and a 12-month high of $263.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,541,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.