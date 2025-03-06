REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 143,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 564,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

Get REV Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

REV Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other REV Group news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REV Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in REV Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.