Reviewing China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Sunergy and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get China Sunergy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tokyo Electron 0 0 0 1 4.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its stock price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Sunergy and Tokyo Electron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron 21.32% 24.79% 17.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Sunergy and Tokyo Electron”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $12.33 billion 5.61 $2.51 billion $3.75 20.02

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than China Sunergy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats China Sunergy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

(Get Free Report)

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tokyo Electron

(Get Free Report)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems. It also provides plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for China Sunergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Sunergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.