RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Carmel Capital Partners LLC

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 0.9% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.60.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total value of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $289.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.99. RH has a 52-week low of $212.43 and a 52-week high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

