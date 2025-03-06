Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €613.60 ($659.78) and traded as high as €1,201.00 ($1,291.40). Rheinmetall shares last traded at €1,122.00 ($1,206.45), with a volume of 999,479 shares changing hands.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €747.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €613.60.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

