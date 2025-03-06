Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Update

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Roma Green Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROMA traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Roma Green Finance has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

About Roma Green Finance

Roma Green Finance Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental, social, and governance (ESG); sustainability; and climate change related advisory services in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers sustainability program development, ESG reporting, corporate governance and risk management, climate change strategies and solutions, environmental audit, ESG rating support and shareholder communication, and education and training services.

