Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA) Short Interest Update

Roma Green Finance Limited (NASDAQ:ROMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Roma Green Finance Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ROMA traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Roma Green Finance has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.40.
About Roma Green Finance
