Rooney Anand Buys 10,509 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) insider Rooney Anand bought 10,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.30) per share, for a total transaction of £108,452.88 ($139,794.90).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ stock traded down GBX 1.26 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,035.74 ($13.35). 2,258,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 984.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 851.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 393.60 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,153.96 ($14.87). The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -868.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 73 ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. James’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that St. James’s Place plc will post 67.9947461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of nearly one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,800 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

