Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 405,885 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 209,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rover Critical Minerals Trading Down 50.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$651,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile
Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.
