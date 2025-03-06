Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $48.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $55.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,507,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 85,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $408,064,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,727,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,295,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,299,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 352,754 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

