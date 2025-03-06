Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.0% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 55.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $90.04 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on PACCAR

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 28,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $3,038,795.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,150,414.23. This represents a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $636,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,929.63. The trade was a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.