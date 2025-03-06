Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 197.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,384,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 724.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

