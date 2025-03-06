Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

