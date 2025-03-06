Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sekisui House had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.79%.
Sekisui House Stock Up 1.5 %
Sekisui House stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. The company had a trading volume of 39,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.69.
About Sekisui House
