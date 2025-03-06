Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Declines By 22.9%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,936.0 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NCBDF remained flat at $33.58 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.
About BANDAI NAMCO
