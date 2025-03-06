Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Declines By 22.9%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 510,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,936.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NCBDF remained flat at $33.58 on Thursday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89.

Get BANDAI NAMCO alerts:

About BANDAI NAMCO

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.