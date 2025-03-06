Short Interest in Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Expands By 24.1%

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Buscar Stock Up 34.6 %

Shares of CGLD opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Buscar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Buscar

Buscar Company focuses on buying, breeding, racing, and selling thoroughbreds. It intends to acquire horses for racing in stake races. The company was formerly known as Buscar Oil, Inc and changed its name to Buscar Company in June 2015. Buscar Company was founded in 2010 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

