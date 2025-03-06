Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rises By 27.8%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
City Developments Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. City Developments has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.62.
City Developments Company Profile
