Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Rises By 27.8%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

City Developments Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. City Developments has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $4.62.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

