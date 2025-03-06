Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Increases By 27.1%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 216,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,752.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Geberit stock remained flat at $585.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $556.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.19. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $503.56 and a fifty-two week high of $650.00.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

