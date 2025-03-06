Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Decreases By 21.7%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after buying an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.97. 41,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

