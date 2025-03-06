Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $111,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silgan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Silgan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,518.26. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam J. Greenlee sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $6,841,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,332 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,880.36. The trade was a 35.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $51.84 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

