Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

