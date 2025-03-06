Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 85 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

