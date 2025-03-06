SP Asset Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $536.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.