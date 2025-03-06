SP Asset Management LLC Sells 22,537 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,537 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

