SPC Financial Inc. Has $428,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 157,660 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 734.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $74.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.