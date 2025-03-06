SPC Financial Inc. Invests $398,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,455,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,403,000 after buying an additional 806,639 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.60.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

