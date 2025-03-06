Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Short Interest Update

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spire Global from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Spire Global from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Spire Global news, CFO Leonardo Basola sold 14,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $160,349.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,768.77. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 51,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $578,669.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,840,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,823.39. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,038 over the last three months. 17.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spire Global by 869,900.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spire Global by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spire Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

SPIR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 75,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,465. The firm has a market cap of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.27. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

