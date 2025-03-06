Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 21.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 176.40 ($2.27). Approximately 3,426,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 447% from the average daily volume of 626,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.89).

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Down 16.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £749.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.72.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

