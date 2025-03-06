Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 1.7% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $794,188.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,980,990.52. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $104,223.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,029.86. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,193 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.46 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

