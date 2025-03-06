State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 461.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $104.58 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

