Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 616 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 22,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 164,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.30.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $261.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at $68,516,979.20. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

