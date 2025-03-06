StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.92.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
