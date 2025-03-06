StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to “Strong-Buy”

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2025

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSFree Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

OFS Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a PE ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,511.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

(Get Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.