StockNews.com Upgrades OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

OFS Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $116.03 million, a PE ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,511.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 88,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in OFS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

