Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 8,543 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,021,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,310,000 after buying an additional 71,643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,295,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,203,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 970,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 221,230 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

