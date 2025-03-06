Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Stratasys updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $0.28-$0.35 EPS.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 210,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $703.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.