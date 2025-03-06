Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.67 million. Stratasys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.280-0.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

