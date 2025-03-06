Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 2,224,913 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,369,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 517,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 434,728 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

