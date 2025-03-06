Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16, Zacks reports. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

NYSE SUP traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 275,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,945. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

