Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

SYF opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Compass Point downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

