Synectics (LON:SNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.60 ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Synectics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Synectics Stock Performance

SNX opened at GBX 286.10 ($3.69) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 296.36. Synectics has a 52-week low of GBX 161 ($2.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 372 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of £46.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

