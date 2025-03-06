Synergy CHC (SNYR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 7th. Analysts expect Synergy CHC to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Synergy CHC Stock Performance

Shares of SNYR stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Synergy CHC has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,667.95.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name.

