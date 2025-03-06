Synergy Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.