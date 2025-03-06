Synergy Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 635 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.