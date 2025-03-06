Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Sysco by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.48 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

