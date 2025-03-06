Target (NYSE:TGT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.23.

TGT opened at $116.70 on Monday. Target has a twelve month low of $112.53 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Target by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Target by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

