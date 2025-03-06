Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.23.

Get Target alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Target Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.92. Target has a 12 month low of $112.53 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $757,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.