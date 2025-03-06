Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.11. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

