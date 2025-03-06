Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock Price

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

Westrock Coffee Stock Up 7.3 %

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Westrock Coffee

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Westrock Coffee by 32,869.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,479 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the period. 45.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.