Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $143.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

TER opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.45. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,858.24. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

