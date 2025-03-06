The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Price Target to $29.00

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Ingram Micro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INGM

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

INGM opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.

Ingram Micro declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingram Micro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.